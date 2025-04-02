Halt road widening project across Odiyur lagoon: NGT

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state highways department to halt its proposed widening of the road across the ecologically sensitive Odiyur Lagoon.

The tribunal, in its ruling while hearing a petition filed by environmentalists K Saravanan and M Yuvadeeban, said the existing road, constructed in 2014, was built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011. The tribunal, comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Sathyagopal, has now mandated remedial measures to ensure the restoration of tidal exchange and protection of the lagoon’s biodiversity.

The disputed road, which branches off from ECR at Panayur and connects to Cheyyur, runs for nearly 900 metres across the lagoon. Currently, only two small bridges, each spanning 30-40 metres, allow for limited water flow, while the remaining embanked section has obstructed tidal exchange, affecting the lagoon’s ecosystem.

The petitioners argued that the road should have been built on stilts rather than on an embankment, as the lagoon is an important bird habitat and part of a mapped wetland under the National Wetland Inventory Assessment.