Home-cooked meal for a healthy life

Batch cooking

Make a plan: Set aside some time during your week to plan what you want to eat for meals and snacks, select some recipes or meal ideas, and create some menus. You don’t have to plan the entire week. Start with a few days’ worth of meals you know you will enjoy and that are easy to prepare, and keep it simple to start. There are several online resources for healthy recipe ideas. When choosing a recipe, be sure to use whole food (not processed) ingredients that are mainly plant-based.

Pick a method: There are a few ways to approach batch cooking. You can either double or triple the recipes you select, or you can make batches of ingredients that you will assemble later. Most foods will last in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days, or you can freeze them for a longer time. As long as you cook the ingredients with no sauces and little seasoning, you will be able to re-purpose them many times over.

Think about re-purposing: The same ingredient can be used for multiple meals. For example, quinoa can be made in advance, and later you can add it to hot cereal for breakfast, add it to a salad for lunch, and serve it as a side dish for dinner. When you begin your meal prep, decide if you are cooking meals, meal components, or some of both to extend the options.

Prep wisely

Read the recipes before you begin to cook, and look for common ingredients. If you have two recipes that call for the same ingredient, such as chopped onions, keep them ready so that you can save your cooking time.

You can even keep the ingredients you know you’ll use often, such as minced garlic or freshly-squeezed lemon juice, and store them for later use. Putting a little effort really pays big dividends later when you are pressed for time. A mindful planning can help cook fast and heathy, too.