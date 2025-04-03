After medical university warning, private caterer cleans up its act

CHENNAI: Following a report on the unhygienic condition of the canteen at the TamilNadu Dr MGR Medical University published in TNIE, the university officials gave strict instructions to the private caterer to run the canteen in a hygienic manner or shut it down.

After the warning, the caterers fixed the clogged wash basin, cleaned the premises and re-painted the walls.

TNIE article titled ‘Apathy dogs med univ canteen’ appeared on March 29.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr K Narayanasamy, V-C of the university, said the caterer cannot run the canteen in such an unhygienic condition.

“The sewage leak was also fixed and wash basin replaced. We have given one week time to rectify all the defects. The PWD has been instructed to close down the canteen, if the defects are not rectified in a week,” he added.