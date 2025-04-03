Delhi Metro to operate CMRL phase II at Rs 6K crore

CHENNAI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has secured the operation and maintenance contract for Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s (CMRL) Phase II network. The contract, valued at Rs 5,870 crore, covers an extensive 118.9-km network spanning three key corridors: Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT II, Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass, and Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur. Additionally, DMRC will oversee maintenance depots at Madhavaram, Poonamallee, and Semmancheri.

Chennai Metro Rail managing director MA Siddique told TNIE that Deutsche Bahn and DMRC participated in the tender process, with DMRC winning as the lowest bidder. “It is industry practice worldwide to outsource operations to specialised operators. In India, Hyderabad and Mumbai have already adopted this approach,” Siddique said.

The official Letter of Acceptance (LoA) was handed over on Tuesday by Siddique to DMRC managing director Dr Vikas Kumar. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials, including S Krishnamoorthy, director (Finance) of CMRL, and Dr Amit Kumar Jain, director (Operations & Services) of DMRC.

Siddique noted the contract was awarded with the hope that Chennai’s metro network will expand to 400 km in the next 10 years, up from the current 54 km and the additional 116 km under Phase II. “CMRL is also tasked with developing metro rail networks in other cities across Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, Salem, and Trichy. Long-term operation and maintenance contracts were tendered out so that CMRL can focus on metro expansion,” he said.