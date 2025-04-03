Faces and frames of resistance

or now, the festival is an act of archival. Dalit records are scarce; the stories, systematically omitted — be it from the history textbooks, or mainstream cinema. “Whatever we can do by ourselves, we are doing. Re-registering this into history — that is the whole month’s agenda,” says Vasugi.

Who gets to tell the story?

Must artistes be born Dalit? Vasugi’s answer is nuanced. “Dalit art should come from a consciousness,” he explains. Solidarity is not just saying, ‘I am with you’— it is understanding the politics, the perspective. The festival, while centring Dalit voices, also stands against all oppression: Gaza’s suffering, gender inequality, caste discrimination. “There is no criteria that artistes should be born Dalits,” he clarifies. “This festival is against any form of discrimination worldwide.”

Self-interrogation is key. “What did we do?” Vasugi asks, anticipating criticism. “Women’s contributions are less. Women directors are less. These questions will come.” But the festival does not dodge them. Instead, it sits with the discomfort, letting it shape the journey. “We aren’t viewing this as a counteract to satisfy people asking questions,” Vasugi says. “We place ourselves in their voice. When you think like that, art forms multiply, regions get covered, democratic forces grow.”