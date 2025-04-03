NGT takes suo motu note of dumpyard plan at ancient site

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance against Perumbakkam panchayat for clearing the vegetation at an ancient megalithic site in January this year in an attempt to convert the ASI-protected site into a dumpyard.

The green bench took the case based on a TNIE report on January 5, 2025, and issued notices to Chengalpattu collector, Perumbakkam panchayat and TN Pollution Control Board directing them to file replies by June 2.

The members of Bollineni Residents Welfare Association oppose the idea. “Although the panchayat has temporarily dropped the idea of setting up the dumpyard at the megalithic site, mixed solid waste is being dumped on the banks of Perumbakkam lake,” a resident Shoba Srikanth told TNIE.

The site, which includes ancient cists and cairns, forms part of a forested area near Arasankazhani Lake. The location is part of a yellow zone designated by the ASI, containing small ponds, canals, and lakes. In 2022 as well, Perumbakkam panchayat made attempts to set up the dumpyard in the ASI site in almost the same location.