What's your fashion statement?

Growing up, Vogue wasn’t just a magazine on my bedside table — it was a blueprint. I didn’t just admire the glossy pages; I studied them, memorised them, let them dictate the way I saw the world. Because in those pages, fashion wasn’t just about clothes. It was about power, presence — the kind of confidence that makes people stop and stare.

And let’s be honest — that’s all any of us really want. We don’t just want to exist. We want to take up space. We want to walk into a room like we own it. We want to be remembered. And if life isn’t always giving us main character moments, we’ll create them ourselves — starting with our outfits.

That’s probably why we plan our outfits like we’re crafting a movie montage. That’s why we spend far too long curating the perfect airport look, as if the Heathrow paparazzi are waiting (even if it’s just a budget airline to Bengaluru). It’s why we wear sunglasses indoors, blazers to brunch, and heels to the supermarket. Dressing up isn’t just about looking good — it’s about setting the scene, stepping into the version of ourselves that feels just a little more cinematic.

And no one understands this better than Farhana Bodi, Dubai Bling’s ultimate scene-stealer.