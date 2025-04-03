What's your fashion statement?

Growing up, Vogue wasn’t just a magazine on my bedside table — it was a blueprint. I didn’t just admire the glossy pages; I studied them, memorised them, let them dictate the way I saw the world. Because in those pages, fashion wasn’t just about clothes. It was about power, presence — the kind of confidence that makes people stop and stare.
And let’s be honest — that’s all any of us really want. We don’t just want to exist. We want to take up space. We want to walk into a room like we own it. We want to be remembered. And if life isn’t always giving us main character moments, we’ll create them ourselves — starting with our outfits.
That’s probably why we plan our outfits like we’re crafting a movie montage. That’s why we spend far too long curating the perfect airport look, as if the Heathrow paparazzi are waiting (even if it’s just a budget airline to Bengaluru). It’s why we wear sunglasses indoors, blazers to brunch, and heels to the supermarket. Dressing up isn’t just about looking good — it’s about setting the scene, stepping into the version of ourselves that feels just a little more cinematic.
And no one understands this better than Farhana Bodi, Dubai Bling’s ultimate scene-stealer.
Are we dressing for ourselves or the plot?
I asked Farhana whether she picks outfits for herself or for the version of herself she wants the world to see, and her answer was exactly what you’d expect from someone who has mastered the art of looking iconic at all times: “A bit of both! Fashion is my way of expressing who I am in the moment, but also who I’m becoming. I love playing with different styles that reflect my confidence, ambition, and the energy I want to bring into a room.”
Translation? Your outfit should enter the room before you do.
Gitika Trilok, a self-proclaimed fashion girlie from Chennai, agrees. “My airport outfit is planned a few days in advance. I don’t care if I’m flying economy to Hyderabad. In my mind, I’m always like what if I run into my future husband? Or worse — someone from school?”
Every look is a statement, a mood, a moment
If you’ve seen Dubai Bling, you know Farhana doesn’t do “effortlessly chic.” Her fashion? Louder than the cheer you hear at the stadiums this IPL season. “Every outfit I wear on Dubai Bling is a statement, a mood, a moment,” she says. “I love high fashion, bold silhouettes, and pieces that command attention. When I step into a scene, I want my look to speak before I even say a word.”
You know who also thinks this way? Literally all of us when we step into a room and pretend we’re in a music video. Devansh Kanagaraj, a Chennai-based entrepreneur, refuses to wear “just jeans and a tee” because, as he puts it, “If I look like money, I’ll make money.”
Manifestation through fashion? We need to respect it.
The power of a ‘Main Character’ outfit
We all have that one outfit. The one that makes us feel like we run this city. The one that instantly boosts our confidence to I-could-sue-someone levels.
For Farhana, it was her gold metal corset look at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. “It was powerful, glamorous, and unapologetically bold — exactly how I love to feel.”
For me, it’s my black strapless ball gown — the one that makes me feel like I could ruin a man’s career with a well-placed whisper at a gala.
For Diya Ramasamy, it’s her floor-length red trench coat. “I have no reason to wear it in Chennai’s weather,” she admits, “but I do anyway when it’s an expected rainy day, because I look mysterious and give off low-key Sherlock vibes.”
And that, my friends, is the essence of the Main Character Wardrobe.
Real life vs. Instagram aesthetic
But let’s talk about the elephant in the fitting room — are we dressing for ourselves, or are we just styling ourselves like a Pinterest board?
Farhana believes it’s about balance. “Social media has elevated fashion in an exciting way, but personal style is about knowing how to make trends your own. It’s not just about looking perfect in a photo — it’s about how a look makes you feel in real life. Confidence is the best filter!”
She’s right. But again, let’s not pretend we don’t mentally caption our outfits before even wearing them.
Fashion has never just been about clothes. It’s armour and expression, rebellion and fantasy — the most immediate way to declare who we are, or who we want to be. Every outfit we put on is a choice: to blend in or to stand out, to conform or to command attention.
Think about it — when was the last time you remembered what the best friend wore in a film? Or the forgettable love interest? It’s always the leading lady who gets the wardrobe. Audrey’s black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Carrie’s tutu in Sex and the City. Blair Waldorf’s endless collection of headbands in Gossip Girl. Because main characters dress like they matter. Like their presence is undeniable. Like they’re not just passing through life — they’re owning every second of it.
So yes, we wear sunglasses where they aren’t needed, heels where they make no sense, and coats in Chennai’s impossible heat — all because, in our minds, we’re striding through the streets of Paris. Is it impractical? Maybe. But isn’t that the point?
Because at the end of the day, fashion isn’t just about dressing for the life we have — it’s about dressing for the life we want. It’s about feeling like we could take over a boardroom, break hearts at a party, or be whisked away on a Vespa in Rome at any given moment.
So wear the extra outfit. Overdress for brunch. Put on the heels even if you’ll regret it later. Because if life isn’t a film yet, at least your wardrobe will be ready when it is.
The world is full of supporting roles — just make sure you’re never one of them.