Contractor fined Rs 2000 a day for tenement work delay near Mandaveli

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) Managing Director Anshul Mishra has imposed a daily penalty of Rs 2,000 on M/s Ramalingam Construction Company (P) Ltd for failing to meet the required construction progress on the Andimaniyam Thottam tenement project near Mandaveli.

Despite a contractual expectation of completing 45% of the work by this stage, the contractor has made only 15% progress, resulting in significant delay.

The contract, awarded on August 23, 2024, involves the construction of 702 multi-storey residential units across four blocks within a stipulated 18-month completion period at a cost of Rs 118.53 crore.

The project includes amenities such as drinking water, sewage systems, electricity, and environmental infrastructure. However, only 15% of the work has been completed, far short of the expected 45% milestone for the seventh month of construction.

During a site inspection in March, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin directed the project be completed and handed over to beneficiaries within the agreed time-frame. Despite being two years overdue, the TNUHDB has been unable to deliver the residences as scheduled.

In addition, the contractor is also behind schedule on the BRN Garden project near George Town, awarded for the construction of 503 multi-storey residential units worth Rs 85 crore.

The project site was handed over on December 18, 2024, with an expected 20% completion by now. However, only 11% of the work has been completed. Thus, the TNUHDB has issued a notice to the contractor, demanding an immediate acceleration of work.