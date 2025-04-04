‘Courier boy’ enters apartment in Chennai, tries to snatch chain; held

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly tried to rob a woman living on the 10th floor of a leading apartment complex in Maduravoyal on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, Sachin, managed to get into the complex pretending to be a courier boy. He knocked at the door of a house and also rang the bell. When a woman answered the door, he tried to snatch her gold chain, but was unsuccessful and fled. The woman suffered an injury and was treated at the apartment’s in-house medical centre.

Using CCTV camera footage, police identified Sachin, who is a history-sheeter involved in similar crimes.

The Foreshore Estate police is also investigating a case of burglary from housing board colony in Pattinapakkam in which gold jewellery, vehicles and cell phones were stolen.