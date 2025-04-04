Do not allow heavy vehicles on Loop Road, say fisherfolk

CHENNAI: Hundreds of fisherfolk from 10 villages, including Nochikuppam and Srinivasapuram, staged protest near the Marina Police Station on Loop Road on Thursday, against proposed projects that threaten their livelihood.

They stressed on the immediate withdrawal of Loop Road as a thoroughfare for heavy vehicles, and instead expand the parallel Santhome High Road. It may be remembered that the fisherfolk had staged a similar protest last month.

The protesters said frequent accidents are taking place due to the movement of heavy vehicles on Loop Road, where over 5,000 fisherfolk reside.

Fishermen transport fresh catch from the sea to the market and speeding vehicles don’t even notice their movement, they said. Mullaikodi M (56), a fisherwoman, said Loop Road, which was once used only by fisherfolk for their activities, was opened first to school traffic with their permission.

However, the government has now turned it into a main road for all vehicles causing great inconvenience and threat to the fisherfolk. “We are unable to come out of our houses even for fresh air as police often force us to get inside due to the movement of so many vehicles. This is affecting our everyday life.”

The fisherfolk also voiced opposition to several proposed beach projects, including the GCC’s Blue Flag certification initiative, rope car project, construction of marina business centre and the smart parking initiative on Loop Road.

K Bharathi, president of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said, “The government must immediately withdraw all the beach projects that threaten our work, and restore the road from Nochikuppam to Mullikuppam for fisher activities as it was before.”