CHENNAI: City residents may soon be able to pay their property and water taxes through a single platform as the state is conducting a feasibility study for their integration.

Currently, taxpayers have to navigate separate portals for property tax under the GCC and water tax through the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). The proposed unified platform aims to simplify the tax payment process and thereby improve efficiency in tax collection as well.

GCC deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar said, “If implemented, the new single-window system will direct taxpayers’ payments into an escrow account under the GCC after which the funds will get distributed to the respective departments, ensuring seamless revenue management.”

According to sources, both departments are conducting test calculations by determining the number of taxpayers in both departments and identifying mismatches. For instance, the GCC does not collect property taxes for houses on poramboke land without patta. However, these households may still receive basic amenities, including water connections and therefore pay taxes to CMWSSB.

Similarly, as per Section 87 of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, GCC has exempted property taxes for places of public worship and educational institutions. Yet, these places still pay water taxes.