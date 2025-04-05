Giving her story a stage

For most of history, Anonymous was a woman’ is an iconic rephrasing of Virginia Woolf’s words. This statement is undeniable because a sneak into history tells us that women wrote or created art in secrecy, their voices muffled by the norms of a patriarchal society.

When these standards were shattered and women claimed their words and created a world of their own, freedom was still a far-fetched concept. They were expected to fit within the confines of what was ‘acceptable’— to please, to pacify, to moralise. Their creativity was filtered through the lens of societal expectations. A classic example is Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women (1868), where the author was persuaded to give a ‘lived happily ever after’ end to the story that was hers to tell.

Over time, the fight took on new forms — not just protest, but presence. Women began claiming spaces. The fight is still on to expand what stories women are allowed to tell, and how they are heard. Because in today’s digital age, when everything is a click away, female artistes still lack recognition.