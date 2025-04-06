CMDA begins demolition of T Nagar commercial building following Madras HC order

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has started demolishing seven unauthorised floors of a commercial building in T Nagar, following directions from the Madras High Court.

In 1990, CMDA had granted planning permission to the builder to construct a basement, ground floor, mezzanine floor and three additional floors. However, the builder went on to construct a basement, ground floor, eight upper floors and also partially built a ninth and tenth floor.

Subsequently, the builder filed two applications seeking regularisation of the unauthorised construction, but both were rejected by CMDA. An appeal filed under section 80-A of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act was also dismissed by the state government.

When the builder approached Madras HC, the court directed CMDA and the Greater Chennai Corporation to demolish the unauthorised portions of the building within eight weeks. Following the order, authorities have commenced the demolition, starting from the partially built tenth floor.