10-year-old strangled to death while playing with dupatta

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl accidentally got strangled with a dupatta while playing at her home at Pozhichalur, near Pallavaram, on Saturday. The girl was playing with a makeshift swing that she had made with a dupatta when her neck accidentally got caught in it, the police said.

According to Sankar Nagar police, L Rosy, a Class V student, was playing with her seven-year-old brother, L Joshua, when the incident happened.

Their mother, Kausalya (27), a single parent working at a petrol bunk, had left them at home as usual. The police said that Kausalya had separated from her husband four years ago.

The police said Rosy used a dupatta to make a swing by tying it to an overhead wire in a room at their house.

While playing, her neck got caught in it. Joshua, unaware of the danger, thought she was playing and didn’t raise an alarm immediately, the police said.

When Rosy collapsed, Joshua screamed for help. Neighbours rushed her to Chromepet Government Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.