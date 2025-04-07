80-year-old attacked by stray cow in Ambattur

CHENNAI: An 80-year-old man was injured after a stray cow attacked him as he was walking along the road at Ambattur on Saturday.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that a woman is placing a bowl of water for a cow on Upper Canal Street. After drinking, the cow turns aggressive and attacks Munusamy, a retired army personnel, from Tiruvannamalai. He was violently tossed into the air and suffered head injuries.

Bystanders rushed him to a private hospital, where he received more than 10 stitches. His condition is reportedly stable. No case has been registered yet, but police are trying to trace the cow’s owner.

This is not a one-off incident, as in March, a woman in Korattur was attacked when she was walking by a stray cattle. In January, a 52-year-old woman in Kalattipettai near Kundrathur died after falling off a two-wheeler when her son braked suddenly to avoid a stray cow.

Last year, in October, a 60-year-old man fractured his leg when a cow attacked him as he went to dump garbage near his house at Korukkupet.