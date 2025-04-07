Three weeks after assault on metro, woman nabs accused, hands him over to cops

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old stalker, who thought he could get away after sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on a crowded metro train, was nabbed by the survivor along with her friends three weeks after the incident on the same metro line on Saturday.

The police arrested him and identified the accused as T Karthick of Thiruvottiyur, employed as a car mechanic at a private firm on Anna Salai. Policy inquiries revealed that he was stalking the woman for many days before assaulting her.

The woman, employed at a private firm in Thousand Lights area, commutes daily to work by the metro operated by Chennai Metro Rail Limited. On March 15, when she was in a crowded train, Karthick allegedly assaulted her sexually, but managed to escape before she could react or raise an alarm.

Twenty one days later, on Saturday, when she was travelling along with her friends on the train, she spotted the man. She alerted her friends swiftly. Determined to not let him escape, they surrounded and caught hold of him.

As the train stopped at Thousands Lights metro station, they dragged him out and handed him over to the security personnel deployed there.

The police were then alerted. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against him. He was sent to judicial remand.