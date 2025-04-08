A journey in words

Writing is an organic process for Sangeetha. “The plot just came to my mind also because I am very observant. So, it was easier for me to know how it was going to start and end. I had to fill only the betweens.” Her vivid storytelling stems from deep personal experiences. With her book, she sends a message to the readers: be kind, be empathetic, and be a good friend.

While her first book was launched in the city on Sunday, Sangeetha has been working on two more books. One is a sequel with bits about her experiences living in Dubai. “People have this notion about Dubai, just like they didn’t know much about Railways. There’s glitz and glam, but there are good and bad things about Dubai life too.” The second is a biography of an 85-year-old war veteran. He fought in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Her literary voyage, much like a train ride, has been full of unexpected stops, enriching conversations, and an unyielding drive to tell the stories of the people she has met along the way.