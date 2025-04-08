Chennai customs inducts three new dogs to tackle drug menace

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs on Monday inducted Brownie, Cherry and Super Freak, three young Labradors into their K9 unit tasked with detecting drugs smuggled by air passengers or through cargo. The new addition takes the total number of dogs in the unit to seven.

The dogs, which are less than two years old, were inducted after a nine-month training at the Customs canine training centre in Attari, Punjab. The trio will be posted at Chennai Air Cargo section.

Chief Commissioner of Chennai Customs ARS Kumar and Principal Commissioner, Chennai Air Customs, Ramavath Srinivasa Naik stressed the dogs are trained to detect narcotics in a non-invasive manner, meaning they neither bark nor turn aggressive while identifying a baggage with drugs.