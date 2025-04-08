Close shave for Avadi police commissioner in three-vehicle pileup

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police Commissioner K Shankar had a narrow escape in an accident involving three vehicles on GNT Road near Mottai Palam on Monday. Shankar’s personal security officer sustained injuries in the accident, the police said.

Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said the accident ocurred around 10.30 am when the commissioner was on his way to office after inspecting arrangements for a public function near Sholavaram.

Sources said the multi-vehicle collision started when a container truck lost control after a tyre burst and hit a loan van that was tailing the commissioner’s car. In the impact, the van rammed into the commissioner’s car. All three vehicles were severely damaged in the accident.

The commissioner’s car was crushed and the doors were jammed. The passersby pulled the injured personal security officer Marisami out of the car and sent him to the hospital. Commissioner Shankar was rescued from the vehicle through the boot of the car. A case has been registered and a probe is on.