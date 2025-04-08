Neurodivergent Artists Shine at Savera Hotel's 'A Brush With Art'

A child dips its fingers into colour — wet, trembling, and full of quiet promise — and something unspoken is set free. Along the walls of Savera Hotel, each painting reveals a chapter of personal expression. Here, art is not a lesson imposed but an instinct outpouring from an inner world. At the exhibition, A Brush With Art (ABWA), showcasing talents of neurodivergent artists, every piece speaks of a journey: a subtle evolution from chaos to calm, from anxiety to deliberate focus.

Mothers in the gallery stand not as bystanders but as witnesses, seeing beyond labels and diagnoses. They recognise that, for their children, creativity is a way to negotiate an often overwhelming world. “These children don’t need fixing,” explains Mala Chinnappa, co-facilitator of ABWA and mother to 21-year-old Megha. “They need us to truly see them.”

For many neurodivergent children, conventional communication — words, eye contact, social cues — feels like a foreign dialect. ABWA’s programme, running for nearly a decade, offers another lexicon — paint, clay, collage. “We don’t ask them to draw a cup or a cat. We let them feel,” shares Mala.