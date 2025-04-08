Vacant land in Koyambedu CMBT will be used for public benefit: Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments on PK Sekarbabu on Monday assured the Assembly that the space available in the 21-acre Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu would be put to proper public use.
He said four acres of the land is being used by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) while the remaining space will become vacant once the mofussil services are fully shifted to new bus termini in Kilambakkam and Kuthambakkam.
He was responding to a question raised by Alangulam MLA Paul Manoj Pandian, who raised concerns over the “unused” status of the CMBT inaugurated by late CM and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, during a discussion on budget demand for CMDA.
Sekarbabu countered saying though the terminus was inaugurated during the AIADMK regime, the project was initiated during the tenure of late CM M Karunanidhi.
Sekarbabu also revealed several upcoming projects under the CMDA, which included AC bus shelters with toilets in four locations in north Chennai — Perambur, Royapuram, Kolathur, and Port area — under Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam at Rs 8 crore.
He said the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex will be developed with a solid waste processing plant and toilets will be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.
CMDA will undertake development works at Bharathi Women’s College in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. The project will include providing new laboratories, additional classrooms, and the renovation of existing classrooms.
Nine government schools will be upgraded at Rs 25 crore and six Adi Dravidar Welfare schools will see infrastructure upgrade at Rs 5 crore. Mudhalvar Padaipagam, announced in the budget, will be built in 15 locations, mainly in north Chennai, with an investment of Rs 40 crore.
Meanwhile, Minister for TN Urban Habitat Development Board TM Anbarasan announced the renovation of several housing projects including 62,197 high-rise buildings for Rs 170 crore in Chennai and other areas.
On the concerns raised by MLAs including Thayagam Kavi, Aravind Ramesh and K Ganapathy on delay in issuing sale deeds by TNUHDB, the minister said there are some complications and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin had held meetings to find a solution, and it will be resolved soon.
Where the money goes
Amudham stores will be established at six locations including Periyar Nagar, Saidapet, Pallavaram, Royapuram, and others at Rs 22 crore
7 multi-purpose centres with air-conditioned auditoriums, cafeterias, and parking facilities will be constructed at Rs 45 crore
A public library will be established at Broadway Prakasam road at Rs 30 crore
5 stadiums and playfields will be upgraded to promote youth sports at Rs 37 crore
Food warehouse will be set up at Vandalur-Keerappakkam on a 5-acre site to enhance food security at Rs 11 crore
New foot overbridge with an escalator will be constructed at the GST Road-Vaishnav College junction at Rs 10 crore