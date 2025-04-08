Vacant land in Koyambedu CMBT will be used for public benefit: Minister Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments on PK Sekarbabu on Monday assured the Assembly that the space available in the 21-acre Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu would be put to proper public use.

He said four acres of the land is being used by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) while the remaining space will become vacant once the mofussil services are fully shifted to new bus termini in Kilambakkam and Kuthambakkam.

He was responding to a question raised by Alangulam MLA Paul Manoj Pandian, who raised concerns over the “unused” status of the CMBT inaugurated by late CM and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, during a discussion on budget demand for CMDA.

Sekarbabu countered saying though the terminus was inaugurated during the AIADMK regime, the project was initiated during the tenure of late CM M Karunanidhi.

Sekarbabu also revealed several upcoming projects under the CMDA, which included AC bus shelters with toilets in four locations in north Chennai — Perambur, Royapuram, Kolathur, and Port area — under Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam at Rs 8 crore.

He said the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex will be developed with a solid waste processing plant and toilets will be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

CMDA will undertake development works at Bharathi Women’s College in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. The project will include providing new laboratories, additional classrooms, and the renovation of existing classrooms.