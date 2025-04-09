Breaking Free from the Digital Grind: Is a Detox the Answer?

These insights reflect the broader trend: a growing awareness of the negative effects of digital consumption. Even if it’s hard to break free, many are setting personal rules to ensure that screen time doesn’t take over their lives.

But it’s not just professionals who are trying to break free of the digital grind. Sreelakshmi, a UPSC aspirant, shared her experience: “Avoiding it (the urge to check social media) was initially hard, but the thought of things piling up and not being able to stick to my routine motivated me to stay on track.” For Sreelakshmi, the primary concern is staying focused on her studies, and limiting social media use helps her concentrate better. “I’ve been able to focus more, and my constant urge to keep up with other people’s social lives has decreased.”

Haya, a cinematographer and photographer, brings a unique perspective to the table. “As a photographer, my work thrives on visibility and social media. But at the same time, I’ve noticed the strain it puts on my creativity. The pressure to post constantly and keep up with digital trends takes away from the art itself. I’ve started creating specific times during the day for social media, so it doesn’t consume me completely. I think it’s all about setting boundaries.” Haya’s experience highlights how professionals reliant on constant online engagement must find a way to balance personal well-being with professional demands.

The struggle is real, but the desire for a more intentional use of our digital resources is clear. From students to professionals, everyone is feeling the weight of the constant connectivity that is both essential and overwhelming.