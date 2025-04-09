Face Yoga and Gourmet Wellness Highlight This Party

Who said parties cannot be healthy and healing? Welcome to The Good Deeds Club’s wellness party — an afternoon where the music you hear is your laughter, the beverage you drink is ABC juice, your hand is on your face pulling and twisting to tighten your skin and glow.
The event, Wellness Party – A celebration of self-care, gourmet indulgence and mindful living, was held at The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt on Tuesday. The curator of this event, Apsara Reddy, a social activist and founder of the club, aims to educate its members beyond philanthropy. “The most important thing for The Good Deeds Club is that while we do charity every month, we also want to educate our members about art, history, investment, wellness, and medical issues. We want to also make the meeting enriching and intellectual,” she said.
As a result, the club, for the last 11 months has been hosting talks, workshops, interactive sessions within members and use their resources to educate each other. This month, the club invited Vibhuti Arora, a Delhi-based expert in natural facial sculpting techniques, for a face yoga session accompanied by a gourmet wellness spread crafted by Chef Balaji.
Vibhuti shared, “Indian women today, especially in Chennai, have started believing in beauty wellness. They make the right choice when it comes to their skincare. They’re looking at plant-based ingredients. They’re looking at beauty tech, skin tech and many natural skin care options.” With this session, the 30-odd audience members were given the knowledge and the resources to know their body and skin type better to “glow inside out the right way.”
“It is not about a one-time detox or skincare application but what you do every day, little by little counts and makes an overall change,” she added. Vibhuti believes that everybody is born beautiful, and although she is in the business of beauty, she aims to share skincare tips, tricks, and guidance to help individuals take five steps closer to their beauty goals.
One of the participants, Soundarya S, expressed that the session was insightful. “Face yoga is a nice way to look at face sculpting and get a glowing skin in an age where we are using so many different products. I am interested in this practice and would follow it regularly,” she said.
After the session, the members were also treated to a healthy meal. The special menu included beetroot and green apple galouti, grilled salmon, harissa-spiced chicken, herb-infused paneer, quinoa and more. The new dish on the menu was the pairing idli and idiyappam with Thai curry. “Both Indian and Thai cuisines use coconut. And coconut is good for heart health, boosts immunity and is rich in vitamins,” points out Balaji Natarajan, executive chef.
The party also raised funds for noble causes. Previously, the club built a swimming pool for sloth bears at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, educated children of commercial sex workers, renovated orphanages and more. Apsara shared that these works will continue with the same compassion and community.