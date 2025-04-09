Face Yoga and Gourmet Wellness Highlight This Party

As a result, the club, for the last 11 months has been hosting talks, workshops, interactive sessions within members and use their resources to educate each other. This month, the club invited Vibhuti Arora, a Delhi-based expert in natural facial sculpting techniques, for a face yoga session accompanied by a gourmet wellness spread crafted by Chef Balaji.

Vibhuti shared, “Indian women today, especially in Chennai, have started believing in beauty wellness. They make the right choice when it comes to their skincare. They’re looking at plant-based ingredients. They’re looking at beauty tech, skin tech and many natural skin care options.” With this session, the 30-odd audience members were given the knowledge and the resources to know their body and skin type better to “glow inside out the right way.”

“It is not about a one-time detox or skincare application but what you do every day, little by little counts and makes an overall change,” she added. Vibhuti believes that everybody is born beautiful, and although she is in the business of beauty, she aims to share skincare tips, tricks, and guidance to help individuals take five steps closer to their beauty goals.