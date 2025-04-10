A Journey Through Japanese Floral Art and Tradition

As she directed, we gakusei (students) followed her enthusiastically. Chitra suggested adding a few branches of baby’s breath to decorate the sponge and fill the empty spaces. The fillers, otherwise called Joshi, should not be taller than the hikae. “Ikebana follows the same symmetry or even on the same line,” said Meenakshi Sarin, a Sogetsu Sensei at The Chennai Sogetsu Branch. “You create a piece with various angles, dimensions, and distances, in a triangular formation. If you get that right, then you are on the right path. It is the balance between the three elements.”

Ikebana was practiced by Buddhist monks who travelled from India to China. It reached Japan in the 6th century with the introduction of Buddhism there. “Ikebana is living plants and water, trying to depict nature to the closest. It is a way of arranging flowers and giving them as an offering to Buddha in Japanese shrines or puja houses called Toko no Mo,” shares Meenakshi.

The seven principles of Ikebana flower arrangement include silence, minimalism, shape and line, form, humanity, aesthetics, and structure. Over the years, people started various styles of arranging the flowers and formed schools. The three main schools are Ikenobo, the oldest, where they follow traditional patterns practised by the Buddhist monks. Ohara is a school where flowers are placed in a flat container and Sogetsu. “Sogetsu is the school that we follow in chennai. It is very open, and different kinds of materials are allowed to be used here...all kinds of unconventional things,” she adds.