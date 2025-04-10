Chennai

Chennai: Cyclist falls after hitting car door, run over by trailing vehicle

The accident happened after the cyclist lost balance and fell down when a passenger in a parked car carelessly opened the door.
CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man who was cycling on Anna Nagar died after he was run over by a car. The accident happened after he lost balance and fell down when a passenger in a parked car carelessly opened the door. The cyclist fell down after colliding with the door and got run over by a car behind him. He died on the spot.

According to the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing Police (TIW), the deceased was identified as Anukul of Kolkata. He was employed as a security guard at a hotel.

The police said that around 12 pm on Wednesday, Anukul was cycling on Sixth Avenue when a passenger in the car allegedly opened the door without noticing him. Before he could get back up on his feet, the car behind him ran over him, police said. A case has been registered.

