Chennai man faints, dies while police team serves summons

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man collapsed at his house in Abhiramapuram early Wednesday morning when the police came to his house to serve summons in a land fraud case registered at the Thalambur police station. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

According to a police source, Karthikeyan was allegedly involved in a land fraud case a few years back. Karthikeyan, who ran a water bottling unit near Thalambur, had allegedly initiated the process of selling the land he was running his business on.

Though the deal was over and the money was settled, Karthikeyan did not hand over the documents. Police said that when the buyer lodged a complaint, the police registered a case last year.​

However, despite serving him two summons, Karthikeyan did not appear for the inquiry.