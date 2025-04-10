Chennai man faints, dies while police team serves summons

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man collapsed at his house in Abhiramapuram early Wednesday morning when the police came to his house to serve summons in a land fraud case registered at the Thalambur police station. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
According to a police source, Karthikeyan was allegedly involved in a land fraud case a few years back. Karthikeyan, who ran a water bottling unit near Thalambur, had allegedly initiated the process of selling the land he was running his business on.
Though the deal was over and the money was settled, Karthikeyan did not hand over the documents. Police said that when the buyer lodged a complaint, the police registered a case last year.
However, despite serving him two summons, Karthikeyan did not appear for the inquiry.
On Wednesday, when a police team went to hand out the summons, Karthikeyan had just returned from his morning walk. When he saw the police, he started an argument and started recording the policemen serving him the summons. When they tried to snatch his phone, he collapsed, the police said.
The Abhiramapuram police have registered a case regarding the death and a magistrate inquiry has been ordered.
The police source said Karthikeyan had undergone angioplasty twice in the past. He could have collapsed due to his health conditions, the source said. His body has been sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.