Comments on colour and confrontations

Kerala chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, the state’s highest-ranking bureaucrat, will be retiring from her post at the end of this month. She took over duties from her spouse, Dr V Venu, in September 2024 upon his own retirement. Muraleedharan’s tenure in this post is short; those in her state will probably know more about her work during this time. But as it comes to an end, she has made an impression on a national level through sharing personal musings on being a dark-skinned person and the discrimination she has faced as a result. Dr V Venu happens to be fair-skinned.

In a social media post that was deleted and then reposted, Muraleedharan wrote: “Heard an interesting comment yesterday on my stewardship as chief secretary — that it is as black as my husband’s was white.” The ugly comment went as far as to associate dark skin with a poor track record. She showed a meaningful vulnerability by displaying her hurt, as well as thereafter asserting her own beauty and personal (or perhaps also political) power: “I need to own my blackness”.

We can understand ‘blackness’ here to be derived from Indian languages wherein darker skin is described as ‘black’ and tanning as ‘blackening’. It is not about Blackness, i.e. any relationship to or appropriation of the experiences of peoples of African origin. To a person unfamiliar with languages like Malayalam or Tamil where deep skin tones are all described as ‘black’, this may seem confusing or even wrong, but in this context is only reflective of Muraleedharan’s first language.