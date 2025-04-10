Into a vivid maze of adventure

I’ve lost count of all the RPGs that start with the lead character slowly regaining their senses, having been washed ashore after surviving a shipwreck. And considering that I’ve played enough of these, I feel like the sentence “I woke up as a Godlike diplomat to find a mushroom-associated epidemic gripping the lands” is hardly the first time I’ve said it.

Don’t get me wrong — I’m not taking a stab at the flashy new RPG ‘Avowed’ here. In fact, playing Avowed has finally made me understand why I wasn’t obsessed at all with Baldur’s Gate 3. You see, Avowed is a friendlier RPG than BG3, if you’re exceptionally impatient, and cannot quite understand turn-based combat. Avowed’s traditional hack-and-slash style of fighting can make you feel a bit maddeningly uncoordinated, but also nostalgic for the Skyrim aesthetic that we’ve all been missing for very long. Besides, it also comes along with the best thing you could ask for in RPGs: An extremely long and elaborate chore list that takes you to the different ends of this well-built fantasy land. What’s great about all of this? Read on, I’ll tell you.

As I said, the game starts with my character’s mission in the Living Lands, which places me right in the middle of the Dreamscourge (mushroom illness?) epidemic. To make my way to the primary point of contact of my mission, I must wade through a few hours of conversations with the locals in the area and take their help in fighting off a few lizards and bears. In the process, I became well acquainted with the political situation, the warring factions, the latest gossip on the people in power, and so on. I also find some questionable berries for consumption, and various weapons for fighting the bigger monsters and armed lizards that come my way.