Labradors lead the pack of pets getting corporation licenses in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has so far issued 9,500 pet licences, of which 1,830 (19.2%) were to owners of labrador retrievers. While thousands of pet owners are yet to obtain the pet licence, early trends indicate that labrador is the most popular dog breed for city residents.
Other popular breeds included German Shepherds, for which 754 were issued licences, followed by golden retrievers (753) and Shih Tzus (538). Other dog breeds including Indian mongrel accounted for 3,145 licences.
The licences issued so far is a notable jump from just 1,232 licences issued till May 2024. So far, 32,000 applications have been received, of which 19,740 were rejected due to incomplete information or invalid vaccination dates.
While there has been a marked improvement in awareness and the subsequent registering of licences, even by GCC’s estimates, the number of pet dogs may exceed one lakh.
Pet owners TNIE spoke to expressed the lack of awareness and confusion in the licence application process.
Yogadinesh R (24), a golden retriever owner from Thiruvottiyur, said, “I wasn’t aware of the pet licence until I took my dog to the vet recently. I was told a KCI certificate is needed to apply, though I’m not sure if that’s true. The corporation should create more awareness and guide us on the application process.”
A German Shepherd owner from Velachery said, “I’m aware of the pet licence and that it costs Rs 50 to apply online, but we haven’t applied for it yet.”
A city-based activist said that the civic body should focus on strengthening enforcement rather than taking action only after an unlicenced pet dog is involved in an attack on humans.
“Obtaining a pet licence isn’t just about paperwork; it ensures dogs are vaccinated against rabies, as the application process mandates an anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) certificate. The GCC must enforce the rules strictly to ensure all pets are vaccinated and licenced, which is crucial to prevent rabies-related incidents and fatalities,” the activist said.
Speaking to TNIE, GCC veterinary officer J Kamal Hussain said, “It is mandatory for all pet owners, including those who rescue strays and raise them at home, to obtain a pet licence.”
“The GCC has already made pet licensing and microchipping of pet dogs compulsory to ensure all dogs are vaccinated and also to prevent abandonment. Microchipping will help us identify pet owners abandoning their pets and impose penalties. Although no fines are being levied yet, the penalty amount for not having a licence will be announced soon,” he added.
Following the double rottweiler attack on a five-year-old girl in May 2024, GCC made pet licensing compulsory and also mandated that only licensed pets can be taken out in public spaces.