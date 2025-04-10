Labradors lead the pack of pets getting corporation licenses in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has so far issued 9,500 pet licences, of which 1,830 (19.2%) were to owners of labrador retrievers. While thousands of pet owners are yet to obtain the pet licence, early trends indicate that labrador is the most popular dog breed for city residents.

Other popular breeds included German Shepherds, for which 754 were issued licences, followed by golden retrievers (753) and Shih Tzus (538). Other dog breeds including Indian mongrel accounted for 3,145 licences.

The licences issued so far is a notable jump from just 1,232 licences issued till May 2024. So far, 32,000 applications have been received, of which 19,740 were rejected due to incomplete information or invalid vaccination dates.

While there has been a marked improvement in awareness and the subsequent registering of licences, even by GCC’s estimates, the number of pet dogs may exceed one lakh.

Pet owners TNIE spoke to expressed the lack of awareness and confusion in the licence application process.

Yogadinesh R (24), a golden retriever owner from Thiruvottiyur, said, “I wasn’t aware of the pet licence until I took my dog to the vet recently. I was told a KCI certificate is needed to apply, though I’m not sure if that’s true. The corporation should create more awareness and guide us on the application process.”