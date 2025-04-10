Police arrest father of minor boy involved in car accident in Chennai

CHENNAI: In the case where a 14-year-old boy driving a car injured pedestrians near Vadapalani, the Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) arrested the boy’s father and sent him to judicial remand. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home, the police said.

As per Motor Vehicles Rules in Chennai, parents of a minor boy involved in a road accident could face up to three-years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

According to the police, the injured are Gangadharan (49) and Mahalingam (69). Both hail from Saligramam, the police said.

The boy’s father had asked the boy to cover the car when the boy took it for a spin. He picked another 13-year-old boy, his friend, in the car.

As they were near the Kumaran Nagar Main Road, the boy lost control and rammed into two pedestrians. Passersby rescued the injured and alerted the police. A case was registered and the parents were summoned to the police station.