Reviving the ridiculous

According to Athithya, the biggest challenge was in managing the trade-off between homage and reinterpretation. “The original Young Frankenstein is a parody of a classic, so I had to be careful to ensure that my adaptation wasn’t a spoof of a spoof. I had to keep this in mind while updating the pace, dialogue, and cultural references so that it felt fresh without losing the original’s charm,” he notes.

The fans of this timeless marvel will spot the love letter hidden in every scene. “The physical gags, the familiar rhythms, the heart of the original’s humour. But they’ll also find a few surprises, especially in how we explore the theme of free will versus destiny. After all, what’s a Frankenstein story without a bit of tinkering?” comments Athithya.

The younger or new audiences who are new to Frankenstein’s world will walk away laughing but also realise that science, imagination, and a little chaos can coexist beautifully. “And maybe, just maybe, it’s okay to be an outlier, weird. Weird is wonderful,” he concludes.

‘A Comedy Reimagined, Young Frankenstein’ will be staged on April 12 at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm at Alliance Francaise. To book tickets, visit: https://taplink.cc/sjyoungfrankenstein