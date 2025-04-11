Private operator to also collect ticket fares on MTC e-buses

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), which had initially planned to deploy its own conductors in electric buses slated to be rolled out from June, has decided to outsource the work. A total of 1,250 personnel will be deployed for ticket collection in 625 e-buses.
The e-buses will be operated under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, and the private operator will be responsible for building, operating, and maintaining the buses for a period of 12 years.
The ticket revenue will be handed to MTC while the operator will be paid a fixed rate per kilometre during the contract period. The fare has been set at Rs 77.16 per km for non-AC buses and Rs 80.86 per km for AC buses. These rates will be revised annually based on the consumer price index (CPI) and minimum wages.
The 625 buses will be operated from five depots – Vyasarpadi (120 buses), Perumbakkam (135), Poonamallee (125), Central (145), and Tondiarpet (100). The operator will be responsible for assigning conductors to these depots to handle fare collection.
Charging stations and other maintenance infrastructure have already been established at these locations. The e-buses are being introduced with financial assistance from the World Bank and other agencies.
Transport workers’ unions affiliated to AIADMK, CPM, and others have strongly opposed the move, arguing that it would not only impact revenue collection but also affect commuter services.
They argue that during peak hours, only MTC in-house staff would make the effort to ensure every commuter receives a ticket, whereas private operators may resort to issuing unauthorised tickets.
However, official sources from MTC said stringent provisions have been incorporated in the agreement to prevent any malpractice. As per the official document, if a conductor fails to deposit the collected fare, the corresponding amount will be treated as loss, and the service provider will be penalised accordingly, with deductions made from their monthly payment.
Similarly, if a conductor is found to be in possession of counterfeit tickets, a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed along with criminal proceedings. Possession of unauthorized electronic ticketing machines will attract a Rs 20,000 penalty and legal action.
R Kamalakannan, secretary of Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (affiliated to AIADMK), said, “MTC has been short staffed for several years and it is unable to oversee the leakages in ticket issuance in existing buses. I wonder how they will find additional checking inspectors for new buses.”
Top MTC officials could not be reached for comments.
