Private operator to also collect ticket fares on MTC e-buses

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), which had initially planned to deploy its own conductors in electric buses slated to be rolled out from June, has decided to outsource the work. A total of 1,250 personnel will be deployed for ticket collection in 625 e-buses.

The e-buses will be operated under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, and the private operator will be responsible for building, operating, and maintaining the buses for a period of 12 years.

The ticket revenue will be handed to MTC while the operator will be paid a fixed rate per kilometre during the contract period. The fare has been set at Rs 77.16 per km for non-AC buses and Rs 80.86 per km for AC buses. These rates will be revised annually based on the consumer price index (CPI) and minimum wages.

The 625 buses will be operated from five depots – Vyasarpadi (120 buses), Perumbakkam (135), Poonamallee (125), Central (145), and Tondiarpet (100). The operator will be responsible for assigning conductors to these depots to handle fare collection.

Charging stations and other maintenance infrastructure have already been established at these locations. The e-buses are being introduced with financial assistance from the World Bank and other agencies.

Transport workers’ unions affiliated to AIADMK, CPM, and others have strongly opposed the move, arguing that it would not only impact revenue collection but also affect commuter services.