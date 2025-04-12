Measures needed to help kids who have witnessed grave crimes: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court stressed the need to bring in remedial measures to help children who have witnessed grave crimes to overcome the mental agony.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar while hearing an appeal filed by a murder convict who killed his own sister in front of her eight-year-old daughter, noted that while the Pocso Act provides remedial measures for child sexual assault victims, no such mechanism is available for the children who have witnessed grave crimes.

The appellant, P Saravanakumar of Coimbatore, murdered his sister on April 7, 2018, over a quarrel in the family and mutilated the body in front of the deceased’s daughter. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Principal Sessions and District Court in Coimbatore on April 22, 2022. Praying for setting aside the conviction and sentence, he filed the appeal.

Senior counsel Abudukumar Rajarathnam, appearing for Saravanakumar, informed the court that as he has been suffering from schizophrenia, his psychological conditions have to be evaluated and due remedial measures be taken.

At the same time, he noted that the deceased’s daughter would have undergone severe trauma, and the incident might have left a psychological scar on her future.