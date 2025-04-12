Seamless routes of stories

One wall featured two coats — Chapan robes. The first, with a striking yellow-ground Ikat (170x130 cm), showcased the fluid flame-like patterns that made Ikat a favourite among Central Asian nobility. Next to it hung a brocaded Chapan with Ikat lining (180x140 cm), a garment that whispered of luxury — the outer silk glistening with intricate metallic threads, its inner Ikat boldly red and white. These were textiles not just for the body, but for the spirit.

In the corner lay a Beshir rug from the 19th century (390x165 cm), its woollen surface dense with repeating diamond motifs. "These tribal rugs often had animal figures and talismanic shapes woven into them," shared Seref. "Most were made by women, although some silk preparation and dyeing work was done by men. It was communal labour."

Throughout the evening, the conversation drifted between memory and method. David recalled travelling across Afghanistan and Iran, sometimes with nothing but a jeep and a map. "The first Suzani I saw was in Kabul. I bought two of them then — for prices that seem ridiculous today."

Seref interjected with a tale of his own, of an American dealer in Istanbul who once traded a Mercedes for three Suzanis. These textiles had definitely laid an impact on them.

When asked about dyes, Seref explained, "Before the 1880s, all dyes were natural. Cochineal, an insect dye, gave us the deep reds and purples you see here. Later, synthetic dyes made production faster but robbed the textiles of some depth."

Despite their age, many of the textiles on display have retained their vibrancy. A detail shot, blown up on the wall, showed a close-up of interlocking loops in saffron, indigo, and black — still radiant. "When you chemically strip the grime you find psychedelic colours underneath,” Seref explained."

There was also discussion of the loss of memory. David shared, "Today, people ask for a 'blue Suzani' or a 'pink one'— as if these were décor objects. But without their cultural context, we lose the story."

Exhibitions like this, then, are more than aesthetic showcases — they are acts of preservation. As Seref pointed out, most museum collections are never displayed. "In some institutions, items are kept in deep storage — retrieval can take six months or more. Smaller exhibitions like this offer visibility."

The evening closed with a Q&A session, where questions ranged from pictorial Suzanis (rare, but they exist) to the presence of Indian textiles in Central Asia. "It’s not surprising," Seref said, gesturing at a Chapan. "Trade routes connected India, China, Persia, and beyond. These were cultures in constant conversation."

As visitors trickled out, many lingered in front of the pieces, reluctant to leave their silent stories behind.