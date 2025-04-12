Strike down summer strokes

Summer in India is infamous for its intense heat, particularly from April to June. The scorching heat affects most of the country, from coastal towns in the south to barren deserts in the west. Cities like Chennai have high humidity levels, making the heat feel even more oppressive.

These severe temperatures increase the danger of heat-related conditions such as heatstroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration, thus it is critical to take caution throughout the summer months.

What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are both heat-related illnesses, but they differ in severity.

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses too much water and salt due to excessive sweating. Symptoms include heavy sweating, headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps. It’s a warning sign that the body is struggling to cool down.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency that happens when the body’s temperature regulation fails, causing body temperature to rise dangerously (above 104°F or 40°C). Symptoms include confusion, loss of consciousness, dry or hot skin (lack of sweating) and seizures. If untreated, it can lead to organ damage or death.

Heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke if not managed properly, so early intervention is crucial.