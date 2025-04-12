Threads of divine shades

A family affair

The orders in those days, came three months in advance, and the entire family joined in the making of one umbrella, especially during the festive period such as Panguni Uthiram (March-April), Chitra Pournami (April-May), Sri Rama Navami (April), and celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, because a lot of details go in the making of the festive umbrella. “The women of the house helped with embroidery, stitching and aari work. The men designed, cut and assembled the umbrella parts. With each knot, we weave in our wishes,” explains Kumar.

He helped with his family business in 1986. Born in 1969, he grew up watching his family participate in the production of thoranam (hanging decorations), woolen garlands, silk and cotton “holy cloth” (pavithrams), used to drape the idols, chariots, and cone umbrellas. When he came of age, he began preparing to take his family business forward.

Kumar is a third-generation umbrella maker and he took the entire workload on his shoulders in 1990. This was the time when practices changed. The five friends who started this business together opened shops individually — shops that stocked colourful decorations, miniature temple umbrellas and idol garments. “As the families expanded, they wanted a business under their family’s names. Still, the umbrellas were made in houses,” he adds.

Chithirai month is the busiest one for the vendors as many orders come from Andhra. “They have a festival in the Chithirai month where the deity is taken around as a procession and then immersed in the sea. For the deity to go around in shade, umbrellas are parcelled from Chennai,” shares the businessman.

Looking at the opportunities, twenty more shops opened up on the same street.