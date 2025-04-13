Boy dies three days after dog bite in Chennai, rabies ruled out

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy who was bitten by a stray dog three days back died on Saturday.

However, a health department source said that the deceased S Vishwa’s body did not have any trace of bacterial infections when he was brought dead to the Sriperumbudur GH on Thursday. This would rule out rabies, the source said.

The boy’s body has now been sent to Chengalpet GH for further forensic investigation to conclusively rule out the possibility of death by rabies, the source said, adding that he also had a health condition.

The issue crept up when Vishwa, a Class 8 student of a government school, was bitten outside his house in Vadakkupattu New colony on Tuesday. His parents took him to a primary health centre nearby and administered anti-rabies vaccine. He was administered another shot of the vaccine. He was taken to the Sriperumbudur GH where he was declared dead.

Kancheepuram police has registered a case.