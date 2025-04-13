Omandurar GH in need of treatment as faulty AC causes ceiling leakage

CHENNAI: Patients visiting the Omandurar Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital may have more than their illnesses to worry about. When TNIE visited the hospital on Saturday, it found that the wards, care units, and even nursing stations were affected due to water seeping from the ceiling. The leak was from pipelines connected to the faulty centralised air-conditioning system and has damaged the false ceiling.

Although the leaked water was being collected in buckets, it was not enough as the floors were still wet. “It increases the risk of falls,” said visitors and patients. Hospital staff said the AC has not been working for years. A staff nurse pointed out that even the nursing station remains wet due to the leak. “It becomes unsafe during busy shifts,” the nurse said.

Sangeetha (name changed), an attendant, said, “The treatment is good, but the infrastructure here is crumbling. The ceiling in most of the rooms in both A and B blocks are damp. For instance, the roof in the attenders’ room on the 6th floor of A block and room number 4047 of the same block are damp. Though air-conditioners are installed, they are not functioning.”

Revathy Jayakamaraj (30), another visitor, expressed concerns about the risk of infection. “My uncle was admitted to the critical care unit in B Block after undergoing amputation due to diabetes. Water was dripping just beside his bed, near the (treated) leg, through a completely damaged ceiling. If the water falls on the amputated area and goes unnoticed, it would lead to severe infection.”