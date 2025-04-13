Seven held, 600kg of stolen silver bars recovered

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police said they have arrested seven people and recovered around 600kg out of the 922kg silver bars stolen from the Kattupalli port.

The arrested accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar (25), a lorry driver at the port, Akash (24), a supervisor at the port, Ebinas (45), supervisor at an import-export platform, and Desingh (55), Gunaseelan (29), Santosh (28) and Venkatesh (39) who are outsiders. They were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. This was after police scanned CCTV footage and inquired with port employees and security personnel.

The case pertains to a heist of Rs 9 crore worth silver bars from two containers at the port in Thiruvallur district around 10 days ago.

The containers had arrived at the port from London on March 30. A complaint was filed by the logistics firm stating that the seals of the container were tampered after they were taken to the warehouse near Sriperumbudur on April 3, and reported the loss of 900kg of silver. The Kattur police under Avadi police commissionerate registered a case.

The role of insiders was suspected by cops since the seals were broken inside the container yard, police sources said. Further investigations are underway to probe the role of other accused as well.