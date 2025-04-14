Classrooms that channel a change

Summers and graduations bring similar sentiments. Summers come after cycles of seasons and graduations after a few terms. Summers bring the heat, energy and light and graduation brings hopes, dreams and success.

The Summer of 2025, is setting in with warmth, and the students of BM-NMC – Bala Mandir Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children (a unit of Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust) graduated at the Moving Ahead ceremony. The event, held at the trust on Saturday, celebrated 14 students who graduated from the Early Intervention Services for Children with Intellectual Disability programme.

The students passed this programme and are confident, self-reliant and self-dependent today. From their first day at the centre until they were given their certificate, their path was steered by careful attention, instruction, and support from their families and teachers. “Graduation is an important step. It is the culmination of what the teacher, the parents, everybody has put in to bring the child to this stage. Now, the child gets ready to move to the next stage of their life,” shares Bharath Natarajan, member in charge and joint secretary for the Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust.