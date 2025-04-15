All about comfort, baby!

Babies are bundles of joy and welcoming them takes a lot of preparation before their arrival. The space that the baby grows up in in the initial months is crucial for its well-being. Nursery spaces have seen a rise with the culture of making the kids independent of their parents and since then, a lot more has gone into making these spaces than just an extra room in the house. Here are some of the most important key points for putting together a good neonatal space.

Wall finishes

Wall finishes are usually considered deal makers for spaces. A simple change in the wall finish and the whole space would communicate differently. Be it an addition of colour, wallpaper, or even a piece of art. Nurseries are not just for babies but also for parents who are recovering or trying to catch some sleep while watching their babies through the night. The colour palette should ideally be calming and warm. Pastels paired with a neutral are a no-brainer for these spaces. The paint on the walls should be chemical-free and the space should be ventilated well before bringing in the furniture or the baby. Gallery walls are a great addition to these spaces as well.