All about comfort, baby!
Babies are bundles of joy and welcoming them takes a lot of preparation before their arrival. The space that the baby grows up in in the initial months is crucial for its well-being. Nursery spaces have seen a rise with the culture of making the kids independent of their parents and since then, a lot more has gone into making these spaces than just an extra room in the house. Here are some of the most important key points for putting together a good neonatal space.
Wall finishes
Wall finishes are usually considered deal makers for spaces. A simple change in the wall finish and the whole space would communicate differently. Be it an addition of colour, wallpaper, or even a piece of art. Nurseries are not just for babies but also for parents who are recovering or trying to catch some sleep while watching their babies through the night. The colour palette should ideally be calming and warm. Pastels paired with a neutral are a no-brainer for these spaces. The paint on the walls should be chemical-free and the space should be ventilated well before bringing in the furniture or the baby. Gallery walls are a great addition to these spaces as well.
Lighting
Maximise the available natural light. This will never be said enough. Lighting is just as important as furniture in any space if not more. The lighting in nurseries should be warm to help the mothers recover well and help make the baby rest well. Drapes should be well planned as per the sleep training the parents want to give the baby. Fabrics for drapes and lights can add to the aesthetics of the space making it look cute while being functional.
Flooring
The most preferred choice for flooring by parents is carpets, keeping in mind the safety of the child. However, carpets are really hard to maintain and collect the most dust particles making this a health hazard. Wooden floors on the contrary are safe to use, pairing them with area rugs to reduce the risk of the child getting hurt while also being able to clean them often.
Storage solutions
A requirement that is primary while designing every space is that of storage. While the child using the space is still young, their storage requirements aren’t. From toiletries to toys and clothes, there is always something new to store. With hygiene being a major concern, open storage is not an option. Hence, the storage in these spaces has to be strategically planned to house the current and future needs.
Futuristic
Kids grow sooner than one can fathom and so, making their spaces adaptable to change is the best way to keep up with their growing needs. From movable furniture, cribs that turn to daybeds, and maintaining a gender-neutral approach through wall finishes and furnishings help keep the place flexible to a change that would occur in the future.
Nursery spaces are sanctuaries for new moms and children. Hence, they should be designed to generate calm and healing energies. Warm hues of pastels and soft furnishings are the most important additions to a good neonatal or nursery space.