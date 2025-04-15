Amid opposition, GCC accepts bid for Kodungaiyur waste incinerator project

CHENNAI: Even as environmental activists and North Chennai residents against the waste-to-energy (WTE) incinerator project at Kodungaiyur, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has moved forward with it by issuing a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to the successful bidder.

The project, which will be implemented under a 25-year Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, will see the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) by the selected bidder to execute and operate the plant.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said that, “GCC has issued LoA to the successful bidder. The bidder will form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the project, who has to get approvals from competent authority. CPCB and TNPCB norms will have to be adhered to by the SPV.”

The public will be “informed” about the project details then and there, the official added.

Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 people, including residents, activists, and civic groups, are expected to participate in a massive human chain protest on May 25, opposing the WTE project at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi.

The Federation of North Chennai Residents’ Welfare Association (FNCRWA), which convened a public meeting on Sunday, strongly condemned the WTE project, claiming it would turn North Chennai “toxic”.

FNCRWA president T K Shanmugam said the GCC’s proposed 1,400-tonne WTE plant at Kodungaiyur and 700-tonne plant at Perungudi threaten the health of thousands living in surrounding villages and the potential impact it will have on the environment.