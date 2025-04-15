CMRL services at airport station hit for one hour

CHENNAI: Operations at Airport Metro station were briefly disrupted on Monday morning following a technical fault, according to sources within Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL).

The fault, which occurred around 8am, limited service to a single platform for nearly an hour, affecting the flow of trains on one of the city’s busiest corridors. Services were restored by 9am, the sources said.

The Airport Metro station typically handles trains from both Chennai Central via Koyambedu and from Wimco Nagar, forming a crucial node in the city’s north-south transit route. The disruption caused delays and confusion for early morning commuters, many of whom rely on the metro to catch flights or reach key business hubs.

A CMRL official stated that while operations were not disrupted, there was a delay of three to five minutes as only one platform was in use.