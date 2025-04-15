Expressions of peace

It’s World Art Day. April 15th is the birthday of one of the most remarkable artists in history - Leonardo da Vinci (yes, the Mona Lisa man!). And what better date to celebrate the impact of art in our lives and the contribution of artists? In these volatile times that we live in, where global political situations espouse hate founded on our differences, and nations go to war while wiping out human lives mercilessly, art has a bigger role to play in healing wounds and uniting the human race. Here’s a look at artists and art organisations who have been striving to create a culture of peace amid our troubled times.

ONE FOR THE WORLD

ART for The World, a non-governmental organisation associated with the United Nations, is on a mission to encourage solidarity and tolerance through the universal language of art. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, it was founded in 1995 by Swiss curator Adelina von Fürstenberg, to promote the essence of human rights by collaborating with the artist community. The organisation holds curated art exhibitions in unconventional spaces like historical monuments, monasteries, stadiums, madrasas, islands, and many other sites that are not part of the traditional art circuit. One of its important exhibitions titled Meditations, was held in 1997, and featured several renowned international artists, including Indian artist Anish Kapoor. The 1998 travelling exhibition, The Edge of Awareness, crossed the shores to New Delhi. In 2000, a project aptly called Playgrounds and Toys, built playgrounds innovatively designed by artists for refugee children in India, Armenia, and the United Kingdom. In the decades since its existence, ART for The World has embarked on various projects that used art to address issues like health, women empowerment and many such. AFTW has also produced films to call attention to the links that bind the nations of the world both historically and culturally, sending out a loud message of oneness that is needed today.