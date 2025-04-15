Land sharks swallow ECR beaches in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A multi-storied building and a row of bungalows are being constructed illegally on the beach in Old Karikattukuppam village coming under Muttukadu panchayat in Chengalpattu district.

As per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) map, the construction site is classified as CRZ-3 and falls within the No Development Zone (NDZ). The area up to 200m from the high tide line on the landward side, in case of seafront, is earmarked as NDZ. No construction is permitted here, except for repairs or reconstruction of existing authorised structures not exceeding existing floor space index. There are some exceptions given to fishermen and projects that need foreshore facilities.

However, during TNIE’s visit to the area on Monday, it was found that the buildings being constructed were not eligible for exemptions. The buildings were so close to the sea that waves hit their exterior walls. Construction of some buildings were nearing completion and work on others were progressing at brisk pace. The alleged encroachers have built a seawall dumping thousands of tonnes of boulders on the beaches to protect their structures from getting eaten away by the sea.