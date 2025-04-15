Land sharks swallow ECR beaches in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A multi-storied building and a row of bungalows are being constructed illegally on the beach in Old Karikattukuppam village coming under Muttukadu panchayat in Chengalpattu district.
As per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) map, the construction site is classified as CRZ-3 and falls within the No Development Zone (NDZ). The area up to 200m from the high tide line on the landward side, in case of seafront, is earmarked as NDZ. No construction is permitted here, except for repairs or reconstruction of existing authorised structures not exceeding existing floor space index. There are some exceptions given to fishermen and projects that need foreshore facilities.
However, during TNIE’s visit to the area on Monday, it was found that the buildings being constructed were not eligible for exemptions. The buildings were so close to the sea that waves hit their exterior walls. Construction of some buildings were nearing completion and work on others were progressing at brisk pace. The alleged encroachers have built a seawall dumping thousands of tonnes of boulders on the beaches to protect their structures from getting eaten away by the sea.
K Saravanan, fishermen activist and CRZ expert, said all these buildings are sitting right on the high tide line. “After Tsunami, fishermen from Old Karikattukuppam village were rehabilitated and moved to a new location. Now, the same place is being encroached and concretised. It is not just that, as per the land records, the area is classified as grama natham (village site of dwellings). It is meant for landless people.”
A fisherman from nearby Muttukadu village, who was at the beach, told TNIE that such massive building constructions were not possible without the knowledge of local politicians and officials.
On sharing the photos and videos with AR Rahul Nadh, director of department of environment and member secretary of Tamil Nadu CZMA, he told TNIE that a team will be sent to the site on Tuesday and necessary action will be initiated immediately.
“Unlike Chennai city, where there is greater scrutiny, people in these coastal areas manage to get the building permission from the local panchayat and start the work. We will initiate punitive action, if violations are established. Such constructions will destabilise the coast,” he said.