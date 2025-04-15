Neighbour’s pet dog bites 5-yr-old girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: A five-year-old girl sustained injuries after her neighbour’s pet dog bit her near her house at Saidapet on Monday afternoon. The police have registered a case against the dog’s owner.

According to the Saidapet police, Praveena was outside her house when the dog bit her. She sustained minor injuries on her hands and legs, the police said. Her parents rushed her to a government hospital, where she was treated and sent home the same day, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the dog’s owner Mala. Corporation officials said that they were inquiring into the issue and action will be taken accordingly at the zonal level.