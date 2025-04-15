Passengers stranded for hours at Chennai airport two Air India flights delayed

CHENNAI: Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Chennai airport on Tuesday after two Air India flights to Delhi and Mumbai were significantly delayed, leading to frustration among travellers.

Flight AI2836 from Chennai to Delhi was delayed by nearly five hours, with passengers alleging they were asked to disembark after spending over an hour on board.

One passenger, S. Kothandaraman, said he had been seated inside the aircraft for more than 90 minutes before an announcement was made at 11:53 am stating the aircraft was facing “technical difficulties” and that engineers were investigating.

“The staff informed us that they were waiting for a part to arrive from Delhi,” Kothandaraman posted in a social media post on X. He estimated that approximately 180 passengers were on board at the time.

Air India attributed the delay to “operational reasons” and said the flight would be departing shortly.

The airline’s Mumbai-bound service from Chennai (AI0574) also faced delays, according to a source at Chennai airport. The delay was caused by the incoming aircraft being grounded at its origin, the source said.

Passengers were provided with food and refreshments during the wait, the source added.