Woman injured after being hit by auto driven by minor in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman sustained injuries after an auto rickshaw driven by a 17-year-old boy rammed into her at Madambakkam near Tambaram on April 3. The case was registered on April 7, a police source said.

According to the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW), the injured woman was identified as Shobana (36). She was walking along the road to pick up her children from school when the auto hit her. She was rushed to a hospital where she was treated.

The police said that her family lodged a complaint last Monday and a case was registered against the boy and his parents. The police said that during the accident, the boy was accompanied by two of his friends, including a 19-year-old boy.

The boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home. Further probe is on.

Last week, a 69-year-old man died after a car driven by a 14-year-old boy crashed into him near Vadapalani. Another man sustained injuries in the crash.