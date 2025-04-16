A temple where a great scholar is worshipped

The prakaram (enclosure) has sanctums for Goddess Lakshmi known as Padmavati Thayar and Andal, both facing west. There is a modern shrine housing various deities like Dhanvantari (Vishnu as the God of medicine), Hayagriva (manifestation of Vishnu as the bestower of knowledge), Santana Lakshmi (Goddess Lakshmi who blesses devotees with progeny), Ramanujacharya (the important Srivaishnava Acharya or preceptor) and Vedanta Desika, another celebrated Srivaishnava Acharya. Of immense interest in this sanctum is a rare Utsava-murti for Venkatadvari, a Samskrit scholar, who lived in the late 17th century, and hailed from Arasanipalai. He wrote several Champus (a genre of literature which is a combination of verse and prose) such as Visvagunadarshana Champu, Varadabhyudaya or Hastigiri Champu (about Varadaraja Perumal in Kanchipuram), Srinivasavilasa Champu (about the God of Thirumala) and Uttara Champu (which deals with the Uttara Kanda of the Ramayana, and was intended to complete King Bhoja’s Champu). Of these, the Visvagunadarshana Champu is incomparable in its originality. In this literary work, two Gandharvas (celestials), named Krishanu and Vishvavasu fly over the earth, commenting on various things, including places of pilgrimage. It serves as a valuable source of information about many historic and sacred sites.