Bicycle Diaries: TN’s Santhosh cycling to lift his village & sport

Santhosh Kumar M’s journey so far is a quintessential tale of persistence and perseverance. Coming from a nondescript village in Tenkasi, the teenager has overcome a myriad of challenges to emerge as a cyclist with an aptitude for big things. Despite limited resources, Santhosh was the standout during the HCL Cyclothon — Chennai and Hyderabad 2024, having registered back-to-back wins in the amateur category (24km road). What’s more fascinating is that he is self-trained in the sport. From mud roads, to highways in his hometown, Santhosh has dedicated himself to the craft to come quite a distance.
“I’m physically fit. I practise on the highway. When I am in my hometown in Tenkasi, I usually practise on mud roads. Even if I don’t find anyone, I practise alone. I try to practice on all terrains to be competitive, including hills, elevation in Theni, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and mud roads in villages of Tenkasi,” he said.
He is getting his flowers now in the sport, thanks to his discipline apart from many other qualities. Eat, sleep and repeat, a phrase oft-quoted by champions across sports, is the mantra he lives by. “The secret of my fitness and stamina is early in the morning from 4 am onwards, I do daily practice. I work hard for a minimum of 3-4 hours. I eat all natural and fresh foods available in my region. This helps me in my sport.”
Santhosh was initially into athletics before taking up cycling. Wins are vital for an athlete like him to keep the fire burning. “Since I could win in Hyderabad and Chennai in amateur categories in the 2024 HCL Cyclothon, the prize money I got supported my training.”
It was his brother who initially introduced him to the sport. And he has soldiered on since then. His friends have also helped him a great deal, especially when it comes to communication. “I studied in Paramakalyani School. When I was in 6th standard, they conducted a cycle race and my brother motivated me to participate in it. He guided me, and I won that race. It was my first race, and the fact that I won it gave me a lot of satisfaction,” he recalled.
“My brother is the reason why I chose cycling over athletics. Now I also get a lot of encouragement from the people in my village, one corporate also helped me buy my first cycle for my practice since I couldn’t bear the expenses. When I have to travel outside Tamil Nadu, my friends help me in translation to communicate, to coordinate, as no one in my family is fluent in Hindi or English,” said Santhosh.
He is now intent on giving back to his community and lifting the sport, which is not considered mainstream in the country. “I like to motivate hardworking individuals to play at the national level. Talented individuals from villages must come forward and achieve success in their lives. I will support and help them achieve their dreams. I also want the cyclists to get respect, glory, and monetary support in our country like how cricketers get.”
Well-aware that he is still evolving, Santhosh is hopeful of a solid 2025 and is also looking to be part of the national team soon. He is seeking a helping hand to fulfill his ambitions. “In 2025, my goal is to achieve more success in the HCL Cyclothon races. My passion is to get selected for the national camp one day. I would like to participate in International-level competitions and win medals for my country. It is the right age and time for me to get formal training and require support from the state, federations, and sponsors to go up the ladder,” he signed off.