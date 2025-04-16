Bicycle Diaries: TN’s Santhosh cycling to lift his village & sport

Santhosh Kumar M’s journey so far is a quintessential tale of persistence and perseverance. Coming from a nondescript village in Tenkasi, the teenager has overcome a myriad of challenges to emerge as a cyclist with an aptitude for big things. Despite limited resources, Santhosh was the standout during the HCL Cyclothon — Chennai and Hyderabad 2024, having registered back-to-back wins in the amateur category (24km road). What’s more fascinating is that he is self-trained in the sport. From mud roads, to highways in his hometown, Santhosh has dedicated himself to the craft to come quite a distance.

“I’m physically fit. I practise on the highway. When I am in my hometown in Tenkasi, I usually practise on mud roads. Even if I don’t find anyone, I practise alone. I try to practice on all terrains to be competitive, including hills, elevation in Theni, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and mud roads in villages of Tenkasi,” he said.

He is getting his flowers now in the sport, thanks to his discipline apart from many other qualities. Eat, sleep and repeat, a phrase oft-quoted by champions across sports, is the mantra he lives by. “The secret of my fitness and stamina is early in the morning from 4 am onwards, I do daily practice. I work hard for a minimum of 3-4 hours. I eat all natural and fresh foods available in my region. This helps me in my sport.”